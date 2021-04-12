Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Rayonier worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,818,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,468,000 after buying an additional 101,316 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 21,866 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 459,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE RYN opened at $34.68 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.