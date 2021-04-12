Eaton Vance Management Purchases 13,889 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1,009.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $281.14 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $156.62 and a one year high of $304.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

