Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QS shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $45.77 on Monday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.23.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

