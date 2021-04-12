Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,534 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $16,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WHR opened at $236.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.77 and a 200-day moving average of $195.47. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $237.23.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.