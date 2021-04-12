Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,228 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $16,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $602.57 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.93 and a 1-year high of $689.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $579.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.80 million. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

