Analysts Set Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Price Target at $24.38

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 1.34. BOX has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,731,000 after buying an additional 1,525,202 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in BOX by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,383 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BOX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,038,000 after purchasing an additional 314,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BOX by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BOX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,645,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

