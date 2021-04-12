MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

MTUAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MTU Aero Engines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTUAY stock opened at $120.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.29 and a 200-day moving average of $114.53. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.51%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.