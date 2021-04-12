Eaton Vance Management Takes $5.30 Million Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $3,703,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 674,374 shares of company stock valued at $135,744,738 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDOC opened at $181.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.41. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.71 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of -126.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.38.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

