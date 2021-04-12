Eaton Vance Management Sells 18,942 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,942 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

