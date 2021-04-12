Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,978,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 7,181.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 354,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,295,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,065,000 after buying an additional 101,494 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IT opened at $188.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $97.56 and a one year high of $191.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.38.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

