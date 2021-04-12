Eaton Vance Management Acquires 52,136 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,136 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 3,761.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 606,233 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 163,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 125,477 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at $4,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL opened at $13.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $513.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

