Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Invests $78.98 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 595,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $78,978,000. Apple accounts for 50.3% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,230,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,646,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 325,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,214,000 after purchasing an additional 135,173 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,290,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.95.

AAPL opened at $132.99 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.