Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 773,633 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,371,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.21% of Manhattan Associates at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2,241.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $11,645,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 130.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $2,371,000.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $121.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 93.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.45 and a 200 day moving average of $109.32. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.75 and a 1 year high of $146.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

