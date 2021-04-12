Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,599,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,347,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.01% of Sensata Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST stock opened at $58.55 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

