Norges Bank Takes $83.36 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,384,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,362,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UGI by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 36,440 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of UGI by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,889,000 after purchasing an additional 73,562 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of UGI by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 136,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.32.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

