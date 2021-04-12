JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 75,490 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75,490 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $17,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 109,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after buying an additional 76,172 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,904,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in EnerSys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in EnerSys by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $93.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average is $84.29. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

ENS has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

