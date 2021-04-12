Truist Financial Corp Acquires 168,944 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 298.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,944 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,972,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,236,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,386 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 34.0% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 31,522,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PG&E currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

PCG opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.