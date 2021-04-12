Truist Financial Corp Acquires 17,866 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 479.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $122.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.32%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $588,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $5,790,376.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

