JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) by 415.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,668,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp II were worth $17,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,536,000. AREX Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $9,667,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $3,367,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp II by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 819,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 352,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp II stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. Churchill Capital Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCX shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

