Norges Bank Invests $92.47 Million in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,486,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $92,467,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 825,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 174,305 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 615,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 293,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $66.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $66.84.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

