Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,620,026 Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,620,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,029,000. Norges Bank owned 1.21% of Berry Global Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 170,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 67,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $62.91 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

