Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 381,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,067,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,463,000 after purchasing an additional 129,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,260,000 after purchasing an additional 489,602 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 862,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,925,000 after buying an additional 89,772 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,071,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,849,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,091 shares of company stock worth $3,966,353. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

IPGP stock opened at $238.71 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.19.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

