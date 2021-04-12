Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 300 ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ManTech International by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in ManTech International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ManTech International by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $86.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.21. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

MANT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

