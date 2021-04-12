UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 231,355 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $30,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,479,000 after buying an additional 3,497,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,511 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 935,179 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,018.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 788,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 718,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of BRX opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.