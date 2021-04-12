UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,283,870 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 1,264.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283,870 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $37,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AQUA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after buying an additional 163,305 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 30,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $1,124,641.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,232.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,841 over the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

NYSE AQUA opened at $27.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

