UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 452,922 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 452,922 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $36,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rollins by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,747,000 after buying an additional 512,168 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 469,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 142,860 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock opened at $35.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

