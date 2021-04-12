JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 262,218 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $18,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SL Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $27.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 3.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25,000.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

In other news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.