Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STIM shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $429,870.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,879.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $138,122.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,428 shares of company stock valued at $798,452 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,492,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

STIM stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $324.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

