Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 786 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,914,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $90,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Inherent Group LP boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 972,798 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,460,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,797,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $32.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

