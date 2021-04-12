Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,053 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,213 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $91,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CM. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,081 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,892,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 986,388 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,325,000 after purchasing an additional 929,453 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,380,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,766,000 after purchasing an additional 880,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,998,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CM stock opened at $98.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $54.91 and a one year high of $102.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $1.1669 dividend. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

