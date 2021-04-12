Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 53,292 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,347,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $91,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $75.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.26. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $80.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $153,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

