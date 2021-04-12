Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hologic by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after buying an additional 54,978 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Hologic by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Hologic by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hologic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.87.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $73.63 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.