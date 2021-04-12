Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SON. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $1,644,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 21.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 286.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after buying an additional 412,010 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 16.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 127.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $64.13 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

