Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $377.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $392.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

