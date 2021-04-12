Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 508,821 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of IAMGOLD as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after buying an additional 3,766,368 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in IAMGOLD by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,949,000 after buying an additional 2,625,625 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after buying an additional 2,570,837 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,188,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

