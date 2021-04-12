Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 120.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $32.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -811.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.