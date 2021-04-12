Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 391,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $38,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $10,049,711.66. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $115.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.01. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $115.71.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.