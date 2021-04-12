Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $434,000 Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Hibbett Sports worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth $842,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,102 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,349.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 49,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,764 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIBB opened at $72.71 on Monday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $78.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

