Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 935 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI opened at $74.29 on Monday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NHI. Capital One Financial downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist increased their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

