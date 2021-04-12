Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brigham Minerals worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 24.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,003,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after buying an additional 598,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 280.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 48,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 15.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $15.27 on Monday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $866.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -763.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.46%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $170,341.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $830,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

