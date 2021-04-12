AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,810 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMC. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 74,486 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 101,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Shares of AMC stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,117,380 shares of company stock worth $589,498,462. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.