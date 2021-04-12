Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $94,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

