National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in National Grid by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG opened at $61.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.26. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

