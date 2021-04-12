Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $141,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $927,801. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRN opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -574.00 and a beta of 1.57. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.