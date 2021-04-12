Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 51,661 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 557.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 126,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLYM. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $484.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

