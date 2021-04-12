10,951 Shares in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,460,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rite Aid by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,211,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,675,000 after acquiring an additional 337,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rite Aid by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 231,170 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAD stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. Rite Aid Co. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.01.

RAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

