Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $44.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,303.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,579 shares of company stock worth $1,157,913 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

