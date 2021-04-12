Virtu Financial LLC Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) by 363.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,143 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 313,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,509,000. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARPO opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

