NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) vs. Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Head to Head Contrast

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoPhotonics and Maxim Integrated Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics $356.80 million 1.71 -$17.08 million ($0.23) -52.17 Maxim Integrated Products $2.19 billion 11.71 $654.69 million $2.26 42.38

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than NeoPhotonics. NeoPhotonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxim Integrated Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NeoPhotonics and Maxim Integrated Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics 2.26% 10.55% 5.29% Maxim Integrated Products 30.03% 39.85% 18.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

NeoPhotonics has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NeoPhotonics and Maxim Integrated Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics 1 2 7 0 2.60 Maxim Integrated Products 1 11 2 0 2.07

NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.69%. Given NeoPhotonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats NeoPhotonics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals. The company also provides pluggable coherent transceivers that combine ultra-narrow linewidth laser with coherent receiver and performance coherent modulator; and 100G products for data center applications. In addition, it offers multi-cast switching solutions for 100G and above coherent systems; and network products and solutions, such as arrayed wavelength gratings, multiplexers, and filters used in dense wavelength division multiplexing systems. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

