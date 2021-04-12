Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.63. Strategic Education posted earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,515,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

STRA stock opened at $90.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

